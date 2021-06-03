Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $201.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

