Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,489,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

