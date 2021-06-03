Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.03 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PYPL stock opened at $258.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

