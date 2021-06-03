Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 14,957 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,017,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 43,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,046. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

