Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 5,882 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $108,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

NYSE MA traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.68. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.