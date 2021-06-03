Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 84,815 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,205. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 850.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.