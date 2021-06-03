Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $11.52 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 168,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,019. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

