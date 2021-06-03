Basid Coin Market Cap Hits $57.81 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $57.81 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.01029354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.03 or 0.09365903 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,542,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

