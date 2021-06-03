Beacon (BECN) One Day Volume Hits $196.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001543 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002447 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

