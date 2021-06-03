Beacon Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$3.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.63 million and a P/E ratio of -51.25. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$4.86.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

