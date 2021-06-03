Beaxy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $350.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.32 million and $350.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00082274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.01012517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.25 or 0.09268067 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

