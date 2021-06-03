Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Tops $62.23 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $62.23 million and $758,401.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.