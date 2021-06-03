Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

LON:PEBB traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 595,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,404. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.90 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £251.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.