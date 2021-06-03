Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.