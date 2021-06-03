Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.57.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

