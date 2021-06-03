BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 9,485 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

