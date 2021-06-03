BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $123,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

