BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.