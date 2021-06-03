BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells $857,035.78 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

