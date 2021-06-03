BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,749,973 shares of company stock valued at $103,954,769. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

