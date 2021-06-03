Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

