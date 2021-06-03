Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

