Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $202.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

