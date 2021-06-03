Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

GBF stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.80. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

