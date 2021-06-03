Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,488 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $24,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

RETA opened at $135.95 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RETA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

