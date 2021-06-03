Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 941 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,350.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,267.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

