BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 116.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $219.40 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of -1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

