Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading Up 2.3%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) shares were up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 47,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 114,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37.

About Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.