Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $273.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,627. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.69 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

