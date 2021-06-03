Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.74. 203,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

