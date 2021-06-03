Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 575,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

