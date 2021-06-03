Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.83. The stock had a trading volume of 276,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,040,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.47. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.