Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

