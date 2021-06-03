Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 20,761 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,761 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $169,078,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 225,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

