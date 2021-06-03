Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 260.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,482. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33.

