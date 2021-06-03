Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 213 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.