BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $40,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKCC. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

