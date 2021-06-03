BlackRock Inc. Buys 425,084 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.33% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $589,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

