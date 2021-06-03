BlackRock Inc. Buys 465,308 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $609,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.57. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

