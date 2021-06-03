BlackRock Inc. Buys 47,896 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of BankUnited worth $600,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKU opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

