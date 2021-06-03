BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,661,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $607,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after acquiring an additional 884,037 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after acquiring an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Rollins by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

