BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brunswick worth $639,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $69,648,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $16,315,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

NYSE BC opened at $99.08 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.