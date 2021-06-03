BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,061,641 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,941,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of YETI worth $645,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $91.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.