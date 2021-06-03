BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BLW stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.25.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
