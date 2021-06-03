BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:BLW opened at $17.11 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

