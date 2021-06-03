BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:BLW opened at $17.11 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.