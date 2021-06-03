BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.97.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.