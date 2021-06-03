BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 37,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.78.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
