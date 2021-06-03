BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 37,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

