Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.36

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £290.36 million and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 185.50 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($4.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.10.
About Bloomsbury Publishing
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.