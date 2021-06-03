Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.36

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £290.36 million and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 185.50 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($4.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.10.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.