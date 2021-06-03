BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$98.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA opened at C$92.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.50. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$59.34 and a 52 week high of C$98.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.