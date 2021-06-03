BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.97 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $217.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.88. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

